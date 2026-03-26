Harrington Investments INC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 873.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,068 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 3.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 188.9% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Netflix by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 426,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $39,078,004.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $361,179.80. The trade was a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.04. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

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Netflix Profile

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Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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