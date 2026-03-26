Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Shares Up 12.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) were up 12.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.11 and last traded at GBX 0.11. Approximately 7,639,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 14,915,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09.

Gunsynd Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.18.

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Gunsynd (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 0.04 EPS for the quarter. Gunsynd had a net margin of 898.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%.

About Gunsynd

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered. It seeks to invest specifically in Europe; however, it can consider investments in other regions if they are considered to be profitable by the board.

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