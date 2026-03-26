Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Director Thomas Salentine, Jr. Sells 3,570,677 Shares of Stock

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Salentine, Jr. sold 3,570,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $105,977,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,469,316 shares in the company, valued at $132,649,298.88. This trade represents a 44.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Trading Down 2.8%

Guardian Pharmacy Services stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.86.

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Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 3.40%.The firm had revenue of $397.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Guardian Pharmacy Services

Neutral Sentiment: Market writeup noting broad insider activity at Guardian Pharmacy Services; useful context but not new filings. TipRanks article

Market writeup noting broad insider activity at Guardian Pharmacy Services; useful context but not new filings. Negative Sentiment: Director Thomas J. Salentine, Jr. sold 3,570,677 shares at an average $29.68 (≈$106.0M). Filing: SEC filing

Director Thomas J. Salentine, Jr. sold 3,570,677 shares at an average $29.68 (≈$106.0M). Filing: Negative Sentiment: Director William E. Bindley sold 3,570,677 shares at $29.68 (≈$106.0M). Filing: SEC filing

Director William E. Bindley sold 3,570,677 shares at $29.68 (≈$106.0M). Filing: Negative Sentiment: Director John Ackerman sold 1,103,364 shares at $29.68 (≈$32.7M). Filing: SEC filing

Director John Ackerman sold 1,103,364 shares at $29.68 (≈$32.7M). Filing: Negative Sentiment: Director/officer Fred Burke sold 671,432 shares at $29.68 (≈$19.9M). Filing: SEC filing

Director/officer Fred Burke sold 671,432 shares at $29.68 (≈$19.9M). Filing: Negative Sentiment: Insider Kendall Forbes sold 346,672 shares at $29.68 (≈$10.3M). Filing: SEC filing

Insider Kendall Forbes sold 346,672 shares at $29.68 (≈$10.3M). Filing: Negative Sentiment: Insider David K. Morris sold 187,855 shares at $29.68 (≈$5.6M). Filing: SEC filing

Insider David K. Morris sold 187,855 shares at $29.68 (≈$5.6M). Filing: Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Equity Fund L.P. Cardinal sold 275,728 shares at $29.68 (≈$8.2M), a ~44% reduction in its stake. Filing: SEC filing

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Guardian Pharmacy Services this week:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRDN. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardian Pharmacy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

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Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

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