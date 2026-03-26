Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,897 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the February 26th total of 41,876 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.1 days.

Grupo Herdez Stock Performance

Shares of GUZOF remained flat at C$4.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.11. Grupo Herdez has a 1-year low of C$2.55 and a 1-year high of C$5.23.

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Grupo Herdez Company Profile

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Grupo Herdez (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) is one of Mexico’s leading packaged food companies, with a portfolio of well-known brands serving both retail and foodservice channels. Established in Mexico City in the early 20th century, the company has grown from a regional sauce producer into a diversified food processor with operations spanning multiple product categories.

The company’s core offerings include salsas, sauces, canned vegetables, frozen foods, jams and jellies, and ready-to-eat meals. In addition to its flagship Herdez brand, the group holds licenses and partnerships to produce and distribute international brands in the Mexican market, such as Barilla pasta and McCormick spices.

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