Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Lowered to Underweight Rating by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.

GLDD has been the subject of several other reports. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Texas Capital lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

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Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 0.1%

GLDD opened at $16.98 on Thursday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $256.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4,730.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 312,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 66,178 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 152,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

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Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) is a leading provider of dredging and maritime construction services in the United States. The company specializes in the excavation and removal of sediment from waterways, harbors, ports and coastal areas to maintain navigability and support commercial shipping. Its operations encompass both maintenance dredging—removing accumulated material to restore channel depth—and new work projects such as land reclamation and harbor deepening.

In addition to traditional dredging, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock offers a range of complementary marine construction services.

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