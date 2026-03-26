Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Shares Down 20.5% – Here’s What Happened

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 20.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.75 and last traded at GBX 0.76. Approximately 9,655,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 11,147,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95.

Goldstone Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.61.

About Goldstone Resources

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