Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Director Georgios Feidakis Buys 38,947 Shares

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) Director Georgios Feidakis bought 38,947 shares of Globus Maritime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $69,715.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,955,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,660,930.33. This represents a 0.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Georgios Feidakis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

On Monday, March 23rd, Georgios Feidakis purchased 7,536 shares of Globus Maritime stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,188.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Georgios Feidakis acquired 22,542 shares of Globus Maritime stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $39,223.08.

On Thursday, March 19th, Georgios Feidakis bought 11,007 shares of Globus Maritime stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $19,262.25.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

Shares of GLBS opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Globus Maritime Limited has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $38.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globus Maritime ( NASDAQ:GLBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. Globus Maritime had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 3.95%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Globus Maritime in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Globus Maritime

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBS. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Globus Maritime by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 31.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a dry bulk shipping company incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands in 2007 and headquartered in Athens, Greece. The firm owns and operates a fleet of Capesize dry bulk carriers, each with a carrying capacity of approximately 170,000 to 180,000 deadweight tons (dwt). These vessels transport key commodities such as iron ore, coal and grains under time and voyage charter agreements.

After completing its initial public offering on the NASDAQ in 2014, Globus Maritime has pursued strategic fleet growth through acquisitions of modern secondhand vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.