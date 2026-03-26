Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Chairman Guilherme Chagas Johannpeter Sells 85,607 Shares

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) Chairman Guilherme Chagas Johannpeter sold 85,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $281,647.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gerdau Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65.

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Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Gerdau had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.0194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GGB shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.60 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gerdau in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gerdau

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 162.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,984,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039,814 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Gerdau by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 24,211,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,341,000 after buying an additional 7,982,296 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gerdau by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after buying an additional 4,519,092 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Gerdau by 821.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,344,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 2,089,675 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,400,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

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Gerdau SA is a Brazilian-based steel producer engaged in the manufacture and distribution of long steel products for the construction, industrial and agricultural sectors. Established in 1901, the company operates an integrated network of electric-arc furnaces and rolling mills, producing reinforcement bars, wire rod, merchant bars and structural shapes. Gerdau’s product portfolio also includes specialty long steel, high-yield reinforcement, rail, beams and steel coils, as well as value-added processing services such as cutting, bending and coating.

The company has expanded its footprint beyond Brazil, with significant operations in North America, South America and a presence in select European markets.

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