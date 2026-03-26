GenWealth Group Inc. Has $58.24 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,442 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 9.9% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $58,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 47.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,599,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,720,000 after purchasing an additional 617,769 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 51.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 3.0%

iShares Gold Trust Profile

IAU stock opened at $85.27 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $104.40. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.03.

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

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