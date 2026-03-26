GenWealth Group Inc. Has $58.24 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,442 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 9.9% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $58,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 47.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,599,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,720,000 after purchasing an additional 617,769 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 51.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
Key iShares Gold Trust News
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Technical rebound and resistance test — FXEmpire notes gold has rebounded after a sharp selloff and is testing key resistance levels; traders are watching moving averages and trend channels to see if the recovery extends. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Rebound Tests Key Resistance Levels
- Positive Sentiment: Gold rising despite dollar strength — FXEmpire reports another session where gold gained ~2% as bulls stepped in, highlighting cross‑metal strength (silver, platinum) that supports ETF flows like IAU. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Gains 2% Despite Strong Dollar
- Positive Sentiment: Macro headlines lift bullion — CNBC reports gold jumped after an oil slump eased inflation worries and amid Trump-era talks on Iran; such risk dynamics and lower breakevens can boost demand for bullion and related ETFs. Gold jumps over 2% as oil slump eases inflation fears amid Trump Iran talks
- Positive Sentiment: Safe‑haven / liquidity role highlighted — Kitco and Standard Chartered commentary emphasize gold’s role as liquidity and safe‑haven during uncertainty, supporting investor demand for IAU. Gold has done its job providing investors with liquidity in times of uncertainty – Standard Chartered’s Cooper
- Positive Sentiment: Dollar and yields easing — Kitco coverage shows intraday moves where USDX and U.S. yields dipped, a classic catalyst for bullion and gold ETFs like IAU. Gold, silver sharply up as USDX, bond yields dip
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts flag buying opportunity amid deep pullback — Barron’s notes the recent weak stretch could create a contrarian entry for longer‑term investors, but timing and risk remain debated. Gold Has Tarnished Lately. These Analysts See a Breakout Moment.
- Neutral Sentiment: Small physical flow reported — U.S. officials repatriated ~$100M of Venezuelan gold for U.S. refiners; supply effects are minor but get attention from the market. U.S. brought back $100 million of gold from Venezuela, Interior Secretary Burgum says
- Negative Sentiment: Bear‑market backdrop and forced selling — Multiple outlets (CNBC, FXEmpire, Kitco) document a deep selloff and bear market conditions, plus a retail “pile‑in” that can amplify downside if forced selling resumes. That creates risk the bounce is short‑lived. Gold sinks deeper into bear market territory as sell-off extends
- Negative Sentiment: Central bank stance and inflation dynamics — TD and other strategists warn central bank reactions to inflation could weigh on gold if policy expectations shift, keeping upside capped until macro clarity. Central banks’ reactions to rising inflation weighing on gold prices, says TD’s Bart Melek
iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 3.0%
iShares Gold Trust Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
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