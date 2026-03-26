GenWealth Group Inc. Has $10.14 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 $SSO

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84,655 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for about 1.7% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 104,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 40,962 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.1% in the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 598,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,132,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 25,454 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 107,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 53,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $5,834,000.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.01. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $60.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.15.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Cuts Dividend
Key Headlines Impacting ProShares Ultra S&P500
Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra S&P500 this week:
- Positive Sentiment: ProShares declared a quarterly distribution of $0.1138, which supports total-return for holders and can attract income-oriented flows into the ETF. ProShares Ultra S&P500 declares quarterly distribution of $0.1138
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its 2026 year‑end S&P 500 target to 7,650, signaling analyst confidence in earnings-led upside; that outlook is supportive for SSO if the S&P trend continues higher. Barclays raises 2026 year-end S&P 500 target to 7,650 despite Middle East, inflation risks
- Positive Sentiment: Several market pieces point to a possible S&P counter‑trend rally (breadth indicators, a recent bottom), which would benefit SSO’s leveraged long exposure if sustained. Is the S&P 500’s Countertrend Rally Underway?
- Positive Sentiment: Optimism over an Iran ceasefire and early signs of rate easing have lifted US indices in intraday trade—tailwinds for S&P exposure and therefore SSO. S&P 500: US Indices Rally Today as Iran Ceasefire Optimism Sweeps the Market
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes indices are “waiting for headlines” to confirm direction; that suggests next moves for SSO will be headline-driven and potentially volatile. NASDAQ Index, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Forecasts – US Indices Waiting for Headlines
- Negative Sentiment: Barron’s highlights concerns that an AI‑led tech rally may have peaked—if tech weakness persists it would weigh on the S&P and hurt leveraged longs like SSO. Has the AI Bubble Burst Already? Why This Economist Says the S&P 500 Peak Has Passed.
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical uncertainty and oil-price spikes are cited as drivers of market weakness; heightened risk-off conditions and the CNN Fear & Greed index staying in “Extreme Fear” could pressure the S&P and amplify losses in SSO. S&P 500 Falls As Trump’s Ceasefire Hopes Dim: Fear & Greed Index Remains In ‘Extreme Fear’ Zone
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. futures have turned mixed or weaker on intermittent headlines (e.g., Iran says no negotiations), a reminder that news flow can quickly flip S&P direction and magnify SSO volatility. Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500 Futures Fall As Iran Says ‘No Negotiations’ Took Place With US—Coherent, Apollo Global, GameStop In Focus
About ProShares Ultra S&P500
ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S. Index Committee through a non-mechanical process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.
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