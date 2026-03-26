GenWealth Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,832 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.9% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 72.1% in the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of IJH opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $72.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.22.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.