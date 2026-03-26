Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Stock Price Down 7.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) traded down 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.2550 and last traded at $26.2550. 559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

Genting Singapore Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60.

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About Genting Singapore

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Genting Singapore PLC is a leading integrated resort developer and operator headquartered in Singapore. A subsidiary of Malaysia’s Genting Berhad, the company focuses on the development, management and operation of large‐scale leisure and hospitality projects. Its flagship property, Resorts World Sentosa, exemplifies its expertise in combining gaming, hospitality, entertainment and retail under a single resort complex.

Resorts World Sentosa features a casino, multiple luxury hotels, convention facilities and themed attractions including Universal Studios Singapore, S.E.A.

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