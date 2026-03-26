Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Upgraded by Truist Financial to Strong-Buy Rating

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

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Genmab A/S Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of GMAB opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 472.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Since its founding in 1999 and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Genmab has built a robust research platform focused on harnessing novel antibody engineering technologies to create next-generation therapies. The company’s work centers on identifying targets in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, advancing its proprietary molecules from early discovery through clinical development.

Genmab’s portfolio includes products developed in collaboration with leading global pharmaceutical partners.

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