GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Bought by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 238.3% in the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the third quarter worth approximately $18,601,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in GE Vernova by 2.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $922.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $794.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $678.81. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $948.38. The firm has a market cap of $248.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.45.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. China Renaissance upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $849.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Glj Research upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $837.25.

Read Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and price‑target lifts are supporting the rally — Erste Group moved GEV to “Strong Buy” and Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $960, both cited as catalysts for recent gains. Zacks: Erste upgrade American Banking News: MS PT raise

Multiple analyst upgrades and price‑target lifts are supporting the rally — Erste Group moved GEV to “Strong Buy” and Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $960, both cited as catalysts for recent gains. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage support remains broad — Bank of America reiterated a Buy and other firms have repeatedly raised targets, reinforcing investor confidence in demand for GE Vernova’s turbines and electrification products. Globe & Mail: BofA remains a Buy

Brokerage support remains broad — Bank of America reiterated a Buy and other firms have repeatedly raised targets, reinforcing investor confidence in demand for GE Vernova’s turbines and electrification products. Positive Sentiment: Macro/theme tailwinds: coverage highlights GEV as a primary beneficiary of surging AI data‑center power needs (gas turbines, grid upgrades), and notes dividend hikes and buyback authorizations that support shareholder returns. These narratives drive longer‑term demand from institutional investors. MarketBeat: AI power thesis

Macro/theme tailwinds: coverage highlights GEV as a primary beneficiary of surging AI data‑center power needs (gas turbines, grid upgrades), and notes dividend hikes and buyback authorizations that support shareholder returns. These narratives drive longer‑term demand from institutional investors. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage and recap pieces report the stock’s recent outperformance and intraday moves (several articles noting 1–3% moves), which can amplify flows but aren’t new fundamental news by themselves. Yahoo Finance: Outperformance recap

Market coverage and recap pieces report the stock’s recent outperformance and intraday moves (several articles noting 1–3% moves), which can amplify flows but aren’t new fundamental news by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Reports flag strong institutional buys and technical momentum (50/200‑day moving averages rising), which support continued interest but depend on execution and order flow. FXEmpire: institutional buys

Reports flag strong institutional buys and technical momentum (50/200‑day moving averages rising), which support continued interest but depend on execution and order flow. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: commentary questioning whether the stock is already pricing in most upside after a ~171% one‑year surge raises risk that expectations are elevated; this could increase volatility if execution or order trends disappoint. Yahoo Finance: valuation caution

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.