GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

GE has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $374.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.12.

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GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $296.57 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Aerospace

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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