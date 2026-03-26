GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.12.

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GE Aerospace Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $296.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The stock has a market cap of $311.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.59.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 521,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,726,000 after purchasing an additional 82,770 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Lane Brothers & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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