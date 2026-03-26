Fwog (SOL) (FWOG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.08 Million

Fwog (SOL) (FWOG) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, Fwog (SOL) has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Fwog (SOL) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Fwog (SOL) has a market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Fwog (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,718.25 or 1.00281257 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,367.34 or 0.99816111 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fwog (SOL) Token Profile

Fwog (SOL) was first traded on August 1st, 2024. Fwog (SOL)’s total supply is 975,635,328 tokens. Fwog (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @itsafwog. The official website for Fwog (SOL) is itsafwog.com.

Buying and Selling Fwog (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Fwog (SOL) (FWOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Fwog (SOL) has a current supply of 975,635,328. The last known price of Fwog (SOL) is 0.00537056 USD and is down -4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $1,066,073.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://itsafwog.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fwog (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fwog (SOL) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fwog (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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