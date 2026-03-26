Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Price Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.12 and last traded at GBX 1.22. Approximately 3,049,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,426,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.27.
Futura Medical Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.21.
About Futura Medical
Sexual health issues are prevalent in both men and women. ED impacts 1 in 5 men globally across all adult age brackets, with approximately half of all men over 40 experiencing ED and 25% of all new diagnoses being in men under 40.
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