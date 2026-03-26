Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Price Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.12 and last traded at GBX 1.22. Approximately 3,049,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,426,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.27.

Futura Medical Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.21.

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About Futura Medical

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Futura Medical plc (AIM: FUM) is the developer of innovative sexual health products, including lead product Eroxon® and products WSD4000 and Eroxon® Intense. Our core strength lies in our research, development and commercialisation of topically delivered gel formulations in sexual health products.

Sexual health issues are prevalent in both men and women. ED impacts 1 in 5 men globally across all adult age brackets, with approximately half of all men over 40 experiencing ED and 25% of all new diagnoses being in men under 40.

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