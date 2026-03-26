Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX is Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A.’s 2nd Largest Position

Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 175.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,379,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878,760 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 22.2% of Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $70,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 36,362 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,867 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 152,190 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Key Freeport-McMoRan News
Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.15/share (base $0.075 + variable $0.075) payable May 1 to holders of record April 15; variable component signals management confidence in cash flow and can lift income-focused demand. Freeport Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends on Common Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Industrial metals prices are rising after reports the U.S. is pushing a diplomatic effort to end the Middle East war; higher commodity prices typically support Freeport’s revenue and margins. Industrial metals rise as U.S. launches diplomatic push to end Middle East war
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains constructive—FCX has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” supporting investor interest and buy-side flows. Freeport-McMoRan Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy”
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/commentary pieces frame recent pullbacks as buying opportunities (e.g., “The Drawdown Is A Gift”), which can encourage accumulation from value-oriented investors. The Drawdown Is A Gift
- Neutral Sentiment: Market wrap pieces note FCX has outperformed the broader market in recent sessions; useful for momentum context but largely descriptive rather than catalyst-driven. Freeport-McMoRan Outperforms Broader Market
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing geopolitical risk (Iran/Middle East war) has previously pressured FCX and is cited as a reason the stock is viewed as a “fallen angel” by some—re-escalation could quickly reverse recent gains. FCX among ‘fallen angel’ stocks impacted by Iran war
Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX
Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.
Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile
Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.
Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.
Further Reading
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