Franklin Ethereum ETF (BATS:EZET) Trading Up 2.6% – Still a Buy?

Franklin Ethereum ETF (BATS:EZET – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.46. 49,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 196,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Franklin Ethereum ETF Trading Up 2.6%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Ethereum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Ethereum ETF by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 105,969 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Ethereum ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Ethereum ETF in the third quarter worth $234,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franklin Ethereum ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,343,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Ethereum ETF in the third quarter valued at $945,000.

About Franklin Ethereum ETF

The Franklin Ethereum ETF (EZET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Ether using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Ether EZET was launched on Jul 23, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

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