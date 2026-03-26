Foster Group Inc. Sells 11,420 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Foster Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,420 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $23,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000.

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Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $77.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

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