Foster Group Inc. Has $63.53 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

IVV stock opened at $659.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $725.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $684.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $680.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $700.97.

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.