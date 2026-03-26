Foster Group Inc. Has $63.53 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Market breadth and technical signals suggest a countertrend rally toward higher S&P levels, which would lift IVV if sustained. Is the S&P 500’s Countertrend Rally Underway?
- Positive Sentiment: Optimism around possible Iran‑US ceasefire talks has driven intraday buying across U.S. indices, a direct tailwind for IVV given its S&P exposure. S&P 500: US Indices Rally Today as Iran Ceasefire Optimism Sweeps the Market
- Positive Sentiment: Early moves lower in interest rates have supported rallies in major indices; easing rate expectations can buoy big‑cap growth names that drive IVV. NASDAQ 100 Index, Dow Jones 30 and S&P 500 Forecasts – US Indices Rallying Early on Rates Drop
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its 2026 year‑end S&P 500 target, citing strong tech earnings and resilient growth — a bullish institutional view that could support IVV over the medium term. Barclays raises 2026 year-end S&P 500 target to 7,650 despite Middle East, inflation risks
- Neutral Sentiment: Major U.S. indices are waiting for decisive headlines to sustain direction — this market indecision means IVV could see sharp intraday swings without a clear trend. NASDAQ Index, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Forecasts – US Indices Waiting for Headlines
- Negative Sentiment: An economist warns the AI‑driven rally may have peaked, raising downside risk for tech‑heavy indices and thus pressure on IVV if earnings or sentiment disappoint. Has the AI Bubble Burst Already? Why This Economist Says the S&P 500 Peak Has Passed.
- Negative Sentiment: Renewed doubts about ceasefire progress pushed the S&P down and kept the Fear & Greed index in “Extreme Fear,” raising downside volatility risk for IVV. S&P 500 Falls As Trump’s Ceasefire Hopes Dim: Fear & Greed Index Remains In ‘Extreme Fear’ Zone
- Negative Sentiment: Rising oil and Middle East tensions have pressured stocks, with energy strength and tech weakness contributing to a pullback that can weigh on IVV. S&P 500: Stock Market Weak Today As Oil Rallies, Uncertainty Builds
- Negative Sentiment: The S&P 500 hit a six‑month low after multiple down weeks, signaling broader weakness that could keep IVV under pressure until sentiment/stress eases. S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Falls to 6-Month Low
- Negative Sentiment: Futures fell after headlines that Iran denied negotiations, showing how quickly geopolitical headlines can reverse intraday gains and pressure IVV. Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500 Futures Fall As Iran Says ‘No Negotiations’ Took Place With US—Coherent, Apollo Global, GameStop In Focus
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
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