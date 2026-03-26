Foster Group Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW

Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter worth $922,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter worth $3,924,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Sibanye Gold

In other news, Director Richard Peter Menell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $28,575.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,575. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thabane Vincent Maphai bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $160,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 140,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,974.52. The trade was a 9.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBSW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sibanye Gold from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sibanye Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.80 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBSW

Sibanye Gold Price Performance

NYSE:SBSW opened at $11.77 on Thursday. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sibanye Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.2614 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 292.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Sibanye Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum‐group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

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