Foster Group Inc. Buys 97,790 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $171,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 31,250.0% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $73.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.41 and a 1 year high of $75.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.36.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.