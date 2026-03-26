Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Short Interest Down 54.5% in March

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 555 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the February 26th total of 1,219 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Forterra Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FTTRF remained flat at $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. Forterra has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $3.15.

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Forterra Company Profile

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Forterra plc (OTCMKTS: FTTRF) is a leading UK-based manufacturer of building products, specializing in clay and concrete solutions for the construction sector. The company designs, produces and supplies a comprehensive range of masonry and hard landscaping materials for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects. Its product portfolio spans clay facing bricks, concrete masonry blocks, architectural terracotta, clay pavers, drainage systems and engineered retaining walls.

Within its Clay Products segment, Forterra manufactures a variety of facing bricks, including traditional and extruded formats, as well as thin bricks for both internal and external façades.

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