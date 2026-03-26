Forte Biosciences (FBRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.42) per share for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 3, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Forte Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 3.24. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $35.62.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forte Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 101.8% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,196,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 603,867 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. Cable Car Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Car Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 280,396 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $5,520,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,765,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,146,000 after purchasing an additional 130,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatments to restore skin health by targeting the underlying biology of the skin barrier and microbiome. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Forte leverages proprietary platforms to discover and advance topical live biotherapeutic products and skin barrier therapies aimed at addressing serious dermatological conditions.

The company’s lead product candidate, FB-401, is a topical live biotherapeutic formulation designed to rebalance the skin microbiome in patients with atopic dermatitis.

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