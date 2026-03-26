Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on April 24th

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th.

Flushing Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Flushing Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 59.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

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Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Flushing Financial stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $509.22 million, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.82. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $58.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

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Flushing Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Flushing Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Flushing, Queens, New York. Tracing its origins to the founding of Flushing Bank in 1929, the holding company was established in 2006 to support the bank’s growth and diversification. Flushing Financial operates under the Nasdaq ticker FFIC, delivering a full suite of banking services to personal, commercial and institutional customers.

The company’s primary business activities include deposit-taking, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage banking and treasury management.

Further Reading

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