FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 29,978 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 14,048 shares.The stock last traded at $92.9380 and had previously closed at $93.59.
FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $591.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.99.
FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.1332 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund
About FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund
The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.