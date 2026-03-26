FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 29,978 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 14,048 shares.The stock last traded at $92.9380 and had previously closed at $93.59.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $591.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.99.

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FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.1332 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

About FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.

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The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

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