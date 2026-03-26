Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Stock Position Decreased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Five Below were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 143.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 184,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Five Below by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period.

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Five Below News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $233.65 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.25.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.31. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 7.53%.The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Five Below from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $236.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $193.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.86.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $1,709,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 45,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,197,382.60. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total transaction of $2,341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 92,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,665,208.34. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,754. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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