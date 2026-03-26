First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.59. 57 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 million, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EKG. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (EKG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Lux Health Tech index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in digital health technologies. EKG was launched on Mar 22, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

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