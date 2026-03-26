First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3634 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.6%

FAB stock opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.55. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $99.16.

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About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

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Further Reading

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

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