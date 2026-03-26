First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3634 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.6%
FAB stock opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.55. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $99.16.
About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.