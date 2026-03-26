First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2349 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 2.4%

FLN opened at $25.62 on Thursday. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLN. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,773 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

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