First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Trading Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.30 and last traded at $106.41. 23,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 26,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.45.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $875.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.09.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1,145.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 322.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

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