First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FEMS)

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3033 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:FEMS opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $257.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.92. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $48.26.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
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