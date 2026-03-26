First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FEMS)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMSGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3033 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FEMS opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $257.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.92. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $48.26.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

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The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

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Dividend History for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS)

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