First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FDTS)

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1554 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
FDTS opened at $65.30 on Thursday. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $72.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $9.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.86.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
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