First Merchants Corp Raises Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.1% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $29,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

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Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6%

VGT stock opened at $716.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $806.99. The stock has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $736.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $748.32.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

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