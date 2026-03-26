Financial Review: Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of Signature Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Signature Bank and Atlantic Union Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 3 5 1 2.78

Valuation & Earnings

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus target price of $43.17, indicating a potential upside of 21.76%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than Signature Bank.

This table compares Signature Bank and Atlantic Union Bankshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank $2.70 billion 0.01 $1.34 billion $4.65 0.13 Atlantic Union Bankshares $1.37 billion 3.68 $209.13 million $2.04 17.38

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Union Bankshares. Signature Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Signature Bank has a beta of 12.87, indicating that its stock price is 1,187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Bank and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank N/A N/A N/A Atlantic Union Bankshares 15.53% 8.50% 1.06%

Dividends

Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 116.7%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Signature Bank pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 72.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlantic Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Signature Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats Signature Bank on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Bank

(Get Free Report)

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services. It also provides loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides treasury management and capital market, wealth management, private banking, trust, financial and retirement planning, brokerage, investment management, equipment finance, mortgage banking, and insurance products and services. The company offers products and services through full-service branches and ATMs, as well as through its mobile and internet banking. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

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