Financial Analysis: Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) versus MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and MercadoLibre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A MercadoLibre 6.91% 33.73% 5.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of MercadoLibre shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffs’ Brands 1 0 0 0 1.00 MercadoLibre 0 4 14 1 2.84

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jeffs’ Brands and MercadoLibre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MercadoLibre has a consensus price target of $2,708.67, suggesting a potential upside of 65.22%. Given MercadoLibre’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than Jeffs’ Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and MercadoLibre”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffs’ Brands $13.69 million 0.14 -$7.80 million N/A N/A MercadoLibre $28.89 billion 2.88 $2.00 billion $39.40 41.61

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffs’ Brands.

Risk & Volatility

Jeffs’ Brands has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats Jeffs’ Brands on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jeffs’ Brands

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Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand. It also provides reusable, self-cleansing pet hair removers for cats and dogs under the Wellted brand; and pest control products under the Fort brand. In addition, the company owns and operates Wellution, an Amazon food supplements and cosmetics brand. It offers its products primarily to individual online consumers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bnei Brak, Israel.

About MercadoLibre

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MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; Mercado Credito, which extends loans to certain merchants and consumers; and Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. In addition, it provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services; Mercado Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the web; and Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own digital stores. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

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