Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Stock Holdings Raised by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,035,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627,906 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $185,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 475,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after buying an additional 18,362 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 986,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 840,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,980,000 after acquiring an additional 66,885 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 988,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,706,000 after acquiring an additional 42,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 837,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after acquiring an additional 104,664 shares in the last quarter.

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Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $45.75 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.161 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This is an increase from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

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