Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG Shares Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,430 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $10,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,011,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,658 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $2,551,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 374.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 64,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 51,155 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,998,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $935,000.

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Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

BATS:FBCG opened at $51.12 on Thursday. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

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