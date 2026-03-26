Fevertree Drinks’ (FEVR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.60% from the company’s previous close.

FEVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 920 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 840 to GBX 900 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 850 to GBX 900 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 955.

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Fevertree Drinks Trading Down 2.9%

LON:FEVR opened at GBX 766 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £884.84 million, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.09. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 691 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 887.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 851.90.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 18.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fevertree Drinks had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fevertree Drinks will post 38.3184173 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

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Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

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