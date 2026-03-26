Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 53,401 Shares of AAON, Inc. $AAON

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53,401 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $13,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 59.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of AAON by 27.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

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AAON Trading Up 4.5%

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $87.83 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average is $91.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). AAON had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $424.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of AAON in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of AAON in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, insider Casey Kidwell sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,580. This represents a 29.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company’s product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON’s core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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