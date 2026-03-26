Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 245.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,802 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

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