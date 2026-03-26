Fast Track Group (NASDAQ:FTRK) Shares Down 0% – Here’s Why

Fast Track Group (NASDAQ:FTRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.4197 and last traded at $0.5099. Approximately 91,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 112,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Fast Track Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Fast Track Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTRK

Fast Track Group Stock Down 0.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

Fast Track Group (NASDAQ:FTRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Fast Track Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fast Track Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fast Track Group (NASDAQ:FTRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Fast Track Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Fast Track Group

(Get Free Report)

Fast Track Events Pte. Ltd. was incorporated as an exempt private company limited by shares in Singapore on March 8, 2012 as an operating company of our businesses. We are a regional entertainment-focused event management and marketing company that provides a full range of services including experiential marketing, artiste endorsement and management, movie premiere organizations, grand openings and concerts. In addition to our expertise in event and concert management, we offer comprehensive value-added services tailored to meet specific client demands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Track Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Track Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.