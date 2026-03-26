Ezra (NASDAQ:EZRA) CFO Joel Markovits Sells 127,562 Shares

Ezra Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EZRA – Get Free Report) CFO Joel Markovits sold 127,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $26,788.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26.88. This trade represents a 99.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ezra Stock Down 12.8%

NASDAQ:EZRA opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Ezra Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

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Ezra (NASDAQ:EZRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Ezra in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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