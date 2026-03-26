Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Trading 11.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.00. 6,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 13,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Evolution Mining in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolution Mining currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Evolution Mining Trading Up 11.8%

About Evolution Mining

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42.

(Get Free Report)

Evolution Mining is an Australia-based gold and copper producer with its corporate headquarters in Sydney. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and trading in the United States on the OTC market as CAHPF, the company focuses on the discovery, development, extraction and processing of mineral resources. Evolution’s integrated operations encompass all stages of the mining value chain, from exploration and project acquisition to production, processing and marketing of precious metals and copper concentrates.

The company’s asset portfolio spans multiple jurisdictions across Australia and North America.

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