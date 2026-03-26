ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE Stake Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $18,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 345.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,699,000 after purchasing an additional 548,600 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,728,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,210,000 after buying an additional 398,926 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 311,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,847,000 after buying an additional 149,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 303,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after buying an additional 113,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

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ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESE opened at $288.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.61 and its 200-day moving average is $226.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.78 and a 12 month high of $291.31.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $289.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.30 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.55%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. ESCO Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESE shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities upgraded ESCO Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research raised ESCO Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESCO Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

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ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers’ critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO’s solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

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