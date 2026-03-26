Erste Group Bank Lifts Earnings Estimates for Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Caterpillar in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $22.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $22.65. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $19.86 per share.

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Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Williams Trading set a $825.00 price objective on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.50.

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Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $718.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $334.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $706.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $600.52. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $789.81.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,165,899,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 82.0% during the second quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 27,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 155.9% in the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 47,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,893,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. The trade was a 22.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total transaction of $26,656,109.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,524,818. This represents a 47.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,950 shares of company stock worth $94,327,990. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Caterpillar Company Profile

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Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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