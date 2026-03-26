Erste Group Bank Has Weak Estimate for UBER FY2026 Earnings

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Uber Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.27. Erste Group Bank currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ FY2027 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $111.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,270,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,906,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,911,301,000 after purchasing an additional 297,132 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber announced an exclusive, multi‑year partnership with Ibotta to deliver digital promotions across Uber’s U.S. grocery and retail ecosystem — expected to increase monetization of grocery/retail trips and provide CPGs a direct ad/promotions channel at point‑of‑purchase. Read More.

Uber announced an exclusive, multi‑year partnership with Ibotta to deliver digital promotions across Uber’s U.S. grocery and retail ecosystem — expected to increase monetization of grocery/retail trips and provide CPGs a direct ad/promotions channel at point‑of‑purchase. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Reports say Uber is close to acquiring Blacklane, a premium global chauffeur service — a move that would expand Uber into higher‑margin, pre‑booked and corporate travel segments, which can lift overall take rates and margin profile. Read More.

Reports say Uber is close to acquiring Blacklane, a premium global chauffeur service — a move that would expand Uber into higher‑margin, pre‑booked and corporate travel segments, which can lift overall take rates and margin profile. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of Uber’s push to convert Rivian’s R2 into a robotaxi highlights the company’s longer‑term strategy to lower driver costs and create an autonomous mobility revenue stream — a multi‑year catalyst for margins if execution and AV economics improve. Read More.

Coverage of Uber’s push to convert Rivian’s R2 into a robotaxi highlights the company’s longer‑term strategy to lower driver costs and create an autonomous mobility revenue stream — a multi‑year catalyst for margins if execution and AV economics improve. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Uber is expanding its New York office after CEO Dara Khosrowshahi relocated there and instituted stronger return‑to‑office expectations — signals of executive commitment to NYC talent and customer proximity, but with incremental office costs and culture implications. Read More.

Uber is expanding its New York office after CEO Dara Khosrowshahi relocated there and instituted stronger return‑to‑office expectations — signals of executive commitment to NYC talent and customer proximity, but with incremental office costs and culture implications. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: CEO remarks on AI (calling other executives dishonest about AI impacts) have drawn attention — notable for strategy signaling but unclear near‑term financial impact; could influence investor perception about management’s stance on automation and labor. Read More.

CEO remarks on AI (calling other executives dishonest about AI impacts) have drawn attention — notable for strategy signaling but unclear near‑term financial impact; could influence investor perception about management’s stance on automation and labor. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some reports note the stock dipped more than the broader market amid the news flow and sector moves — short‑term volatility risk as investors parse deals, partnerships and macro. Read More.

Some reports note the stock dipped more than the broader market amid the news flow and sector moves — short‑term volatility risk as investors parse deals, partnerships and macro. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Uber disclosed political contributions supporting multiple California gubernatorial candidates — creates potential reputational/regulatory scrutiny that can be a modest near‑term headwind for investor sentiment. Read More.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.