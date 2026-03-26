Erste Group Bank Has Weak Estimate for UBER FY2026 Earnings

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Uber Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.27. Erste Group Bank currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ FY2027 earnings at $4.22 EPS.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBER
Uber Technologies Price Performance
NYSE UBER opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $101.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,270,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,906,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,911,301,000 after purchasing an additional 297,132 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
More Uber Technologies News
Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Uber announced an exclusive, multi‑year partnership with Ibotta to deliver digital promotions across Uber’s U.S. grocery and retail ecosystem — expected to increase monetization of grocery/retail trips and provide CPGs a direct ad/promotions channel at point‑of‑purchase. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Reports say Uber is close to acquiring Blacklane, a premium global chauffeur service — a move that would expand Uber into higher‑margin, pre‑booked and corporate travel segments, which can lift overall take rates and margin profile. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage of Uber’s push to convert Rivian’s R2 into a robotaxi highlights the company’s longer‑term strategy to lower driver costs and create an autonomous mobility revenue stream — a multi‑year catalyst for margins if execution and AV economics improve. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Uber is expanding its New York office after CEO Dara Khosrowshahi relocated there and instituted stronger return‑to‑office expectations — signals of executive commitment to NYC talent and customer proximity, but with incremental office costs and culture implications. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO remarks on AI (calling other executives dishonest about AI impacts) have drawn attention — notable for strategy signaling but unclear near‑term financial impact; could influence investor perception about management’s stance on automation and labor. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Some reports note the stock dipped more than the broader market amid the news flow and sector moves — short‑term volatility risk as investors parse deals, partnerships and macro. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Uber disclosed political contributions supporting multiple California gubernatorial candidates — creates potential reputational/regulatory scrutiny that can be a modest near‑term headwind for investor sentiment. Read More.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.