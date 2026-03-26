Erste Group Bank Forecasts Higher Earnings for Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Lam Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $7.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.00. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share.

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Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.35.

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Lam Research Stock Down 2.3%

LRCX opened at $233.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $291.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.40. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $256.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,798,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

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Lam Research Company Profile

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Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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