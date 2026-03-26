Erste Group Bank Forecasts Higher Earnings for Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Lam Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $7.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.00. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX
Lam Research Stock Down 2.3%
LRCX opened at $233.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $291.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.40. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $256.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,798,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Lam Research
In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Lam Research Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.31%.
Trending Headlines about Lam Research
Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts argue Lam still has strong growth ahead driven by secular demand in advanced node fabs and rising wafer complexity, supporting revenue and margin expansion. Lam Research: Strong Growth Ahead For This Expensive Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Investor letters and research highlight Lam’s positioning to benefit from growing chip complexity (more etch/dep/clean steps per wafer), which supports medium-term demand for Lam’s tools. Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is Positioned to Benefit from Growing Chip Complexity
- Positive Sentiment: Quant/flow signals and headlines report sizable inflows in models that historically flagged long-term outperformance, a technical/market-flow tailwind that has lifted the shares recently. Outlier Inflows Push Lam Research Shares Higher
- Positive Sentiment: Prominent media/TV endorsements (Jim Cramer highlighted Lam as a winner) can reinforce retail and momentum buying. Jim Cramer on Lam Research: “You’ve Got a Winner in Lam Research”
- Positive Sentiment: Several market reports noted Lam outperformed on a day when the broader market dipped, underscoring relative strength vs. peers. Why the Market Dipped But Lam Research (LRCX) Gained Today
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly and industry comparisons are being rehashed after Q4 earnings; Lam showed strong top- and bottom-line beats but investor focus is now on sustainability of cycle and capex cadence. A Look Back at Semiconductor Manufacturing Stocks’ Q4 Earnings: Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Vs The Rest Of The Pack
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports of a “large increase in short interest” contain inconsistent/zero values and appear to be noisy data rather than a clear bearish signal; not currently actionable.
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation scrutiny: multiple pieces note Lam’s premium multiple after a multi‑year run — a high P/E and stretched forward expectations increase sensitivity to any guidance softness or a broader sector rotation, which can trigger pullbacks. Assessing Lam Research (LRCX) Valuation After Strong Multi Year Shareholder Returns
Lam Research Company Profile
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.
Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.
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